Kathryn Ann Huyard

Katherine Ann Huyard, 73, of Ephrata, formerly of Reamstown, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021. Born in Lancaster, Kathy was the daughter of the late Jacob L. and Alice M. (Fromm) Huyard.
Kathy moved into her Excentia Human Services group home in 2007. She loved sitting at the large front window to watch the happenings of the neighborhood. Kathy was always busy working on a 1000-piece puzzle; they were her favorite and each one was a treasure. Kathy's presence would brighten every room; she was small but mighty, spunky, and sassy. When Kathy went out, she would always run into someone she knew. Kathy assigned herself as a grandma to many local kids, she loved children and would bring them gifts. Kathy found great joy in the little things – dancing, being with others, and a good Hallmark movie. She also enjoyed the work she did at EARS. Most of all Kathy loved her family and her Excentia caregiver team.
Kathy is survived by seven cousins, Carol Beiler, Debra Patton, Shirley Fasnacht, DaisyMae Yingst, Cathline Ulrich, Larry Fromm, and Gene Fromm; and all who loved her at Excentia.
A viewing will be held Wed., April 7th from 10 to 11 a.m. and a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. in Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens) 17567. Interment will follow at Muddy Creek Cemetery, Denver.
In memory of Kathy, donate a puzzle to a children's group for their enjoyment. www.goodfuneral.com
