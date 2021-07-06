Kathryn A. Lapp, age 79, of Paradise, PA, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Monday, July 5, 2021. She was the wife of H. Edwin Lapp with whom she celebrated 60 years of marriage on June 24th. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Lester E. & Anna Mary Ames Groff.
She was a member of Calvary Monument Bible Church of Paradise. In the past she had worked at the Bird In Hand Motor Lodge in the housekeeping department for 13 years. She enjoyed Bingo and yard work.
Surviving besides her husband is a son, David Lapp of Paradise, 3 granddaughters: Christina Lapp, Crystal Lapp and Lisa McKim all of Lancaster, and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Brian Lapp, 6 siblings: Mary Bunting, Anna Mary Muckel, June Finefrock, Gladys, James and Richard Groff.
Funeral service will take place from Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, on Friday, July 9th at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Tom Hubbard will be officiating. Interment will be in the Eby Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA.