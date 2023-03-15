Kathryn A. Kurtz

Kathryn "Kitty" A. Kurtz, 66, of Akron, PA, passed away peacefully at Lancaster General Hospital on Monday, March 13, 2023.
Born in Ephrata, PA on October 1, 1956, Kitty was an Ephrata High School graduate and a lifetime area resident. She worked as a secretary at the former Zinn's Diner and Park of Denver, PA for 27 years.
Kitty was a member of Ephrata Church of the Brethren and enjoyed reading, music, and movies.
Kitty and her loving husband, Brian S. Kurtz, were married on October 7, 1989. In addition to her husband, she will be lovingly missed by her father, Carl A. Swisher, brother, Carl R. Swisher, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, the late Betty Turner Swisher.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend graveside funeral services officiated by Pastor Brian Messler at Mount Zion Evangelical Cemetery, 105 N. 11th Street, Akron, PA on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.
Services under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
To offer condolences please visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
