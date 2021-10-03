Kathryn A. Findley, age 60, of Silver Springs Road, Holtwood, PA died Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital as a result of an automobile accident. She was the wife of Kenneth R. Findley. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Mary E. Smeltz Kipphorn and the late Harold A.Kipphorn, Sr.
She was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church, Holtwood, PA.
Kathryn was a co-owner of K&K Findley Transport, hauling livestock and Amish.
She enjoyed traveling to see the Elk herd in Northern PA, her pet dogs, and spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving besides her husband Ken are 3 sons, Steve (Angie Hess) Findley of Quarryville, Rick (companion Jen Hess) Findley of New Providence, James (Crystal Glass) Findley of New Providence, grandchildren, Lane, Lexi, Dillon, Lauren, Taylor, Dalton, Bob, Ashton, Matthew; 4 great-grandchildren; a sister, Donna L. (Jim) Hicks, Jr. of Willow Street; and a brother, Harold A. “Butch” Kipphorn, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at Bethesda United Methodist Church, 1086 Hilldale Road, Holtwood, PA on Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will be held from 10:00AM until the time of service. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »