Kathleen Worthington Workman, 73, formerly of Ventura, CA, died Friday, December 13, 2019, at her residence. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Faith Tabernacle Church, 665 South Ann Street, Lancaster, PA, with Pastor Gerald Simmons officiating. Lunch will follow. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is assisting with arrangements.
Born December 30, 1945, Kathleen was the daughter of the late William M. Workman, Jr. and the late Kathryn W. Seifert Berglund. She was the stepdaughter of the late Margaret M. Workman and the late Ernest O. Berglund. Kathleen earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from UCLA and was working as a grant writer at the time of her death.
She is survived by a brother, William M. Workman III and his wife Sandra, of York; two sisters, Susan W. Peck and her husband Michael, of Malvern, and Sandra W. Ibaugh and her husband James, of Chambersburg; and nieces and nephews. Kathleen was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald E. Workman and Jeffrey R. Workman, a sister-in-law, Maria N. Workman, and a stepbrother, John R. Berglund.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Tabernacle Transformation and Development Corporation, 665 South Ann Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.
A living tribute »