Kathleen W. Keene, 75, of Christiana, entered into rest on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Jacob A. and Beatrice (Boose) Whitelock. She was the loving wife of Richard C. Keene for 51 years.
Kathy was an active member of Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon, taught Sunday school, and sang in the choir. She also worked part-time in the deli at Fergies for 11 years. Above all, Kathy loved being a mom and was active in the lives of all four of her sons.
In addition to her husband, Kathy is survived by 4 sons: R. Andrew, husband of Joan Keene; Josiah, husband of Jill Koser; Benjamin, husband of Meg Keene; and Daniel, husband of Melissa Keene. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren and 2 sisters: Doris Woerth and Lew Ella Pleibel.
Kathy's funeral service will take place at Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church, 1199 Valley Rd., Quarryville on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday evening from 6:30-8:00 p.m. and also on Monday from 10-11 a.m. Kindly omit flowers.
Memorial contributions may be to the Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church at the above address or to a Hospice organization of one's choice. Online guestbook at: