Kathleen Virginia Martin Ranck, 92, resident of Landis Homes, died on Tuesday, November 12. She was married 62 years to the late Donald E. Ranck. Born in Gap, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Elsie Denlinger Martin.
After a year at Millersville State College, Kathleen was asked to teach at Millwood one-room school near her home. Her teaching career continued for many years at Salisbury Elementary and Pequea Valley Intermediate schools. Kathleen's generous involvement in the life of the church, in service, and in support of church-wide ministries reflected her deep faith commitment. During retirement her volunteer work with the Lancaster Literacy Council and Lancaster General Hospital spanned at least 25 years.
Summer travels with her family around the United States and later travels with Don to Europe, Asia and South America were rich and satisfying to Kathleen.
With her lively interest in people, Kathleen enjoyed a wide web of connection with friends and extended family. She took special joy in her grandsons and traveled readily to support their music and theater performances.
Katheen is survived by daughters Beth L. (Jerold Yoder), Perkasie, PA, and K. Louise, Ephrata; grandsons Gregory J. Yoder (Kristina Landis), Penn Laird, VA, and Justin N. Yoder, Philadelphia; and great-grandchildren Ephraim and Lydia Yoder. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald, her sister Vera Martin Landis, and her brother Melvin Martin.
The Ranck/Yoder family offers warm and grateful thanks to the staff and physicians at Landis Homes, and to the staff of Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster for their cheerful, competent and loving care.
There will be a memorial service on Sunday, November 24 at Forest Hills Mennonite Church, 100 Quarry Road, Leola at 3:30 p.m. with a visitation time from 2:30 until time of service. There will be a time of food and fellowship afterwards. shiveryfuneralhome.com