Kathleen S. Strack, 74, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late I. Earl and E. Blanche (Lewis) Sheppard. Her husband, Warren F. Strack, died in 2014.
Kathleen retired from AT&T as a telephone operator and then enjoyed working at Kitchen Kettle Village. She loved traveling to Rehoboth Beach to visit the Coffee Mill and spending time with her nieces and nephews.
Surviving is her brother; Roy, married to Sharon Sheppard; her sister, Ella, married to Fred Killian; her step son, William, married to Sandra Strack; her step grandchildren, Gregory and Elizabeth and several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death was her brother, James Sheppard and her step sons, Warren, Jr. and John Strack.
Relatives and friends are invited to Kathleen's Funeral Service on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org
