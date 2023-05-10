Kathleen Ruth Denlinger, age 92, originally of Gap, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late Thomas A. Denlinger, who passed away on October 1, 1975. She was born in Puddintown, daughter of the late Landis & Elva Usner Clark.
Kathleen was a member of the Bellevue Presbyterian Church of Gap. Through the years she was active in the community serving meals with the Gap Fire Company Auxiliary. She was always willing and ready to help when tragedy struck; she helped in clean ups in several flood disasters. A creative artisan, she was an excellent seamstress and braided beautiful wool rugs. Working outside was also a passion for her. Growing a plentiful vegetable garden and a variety of beautiful flowers graced her property. She worked tirelessly, cleaning people's homes into her eighties. Her hands were always busy. Baking, filling tins with cookies stacked several tins high were a welcomed treat for family, friends and neighbors. Jars of jelly were made and given away as well. She enjoyed preparing for large family gatherings and company picnics. Widowed in her early 40's, she lived a fiercely independent life taking care of her two children still at home. Her garden flowers, handiwork and rugs were entered in farm shows and local fairs, winning many ribbons and prizes. Did I mention we always had animals? Dog, cats, chickens, tending to them daily. Her days were routine and disciplined. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and reading the newspaper. Kathleen was a gifted, intelligent resourceful woman.
She is survived by her children: Thomas A. husband of Janice Benedict Denlinger of Paradise, Heidi D. wife of the late Clif Frey of Washington Boro, Todd A. husband of Fran Blanchette Denlinger of Conestoga, 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, sister Anna Belle Underwood of Kinzers. She was preceded in death by her daughter Kathi Ann Griffith, Frey grandchildren, Griffith great grandchild, 3 siblings: James Clark, Mildred Ream and Alice Marie Richey.
Heartfelt thanks and deep appreciation to all of the staff at the Quarryville Home, who were family during Covid and time following. You treated mom with dignity and tender care. We were so grateful. Thank you also to Hospice that came and gave more kind attention.
Funeral service will take place at the Bellevue Presbyterian Church, 810 Newport Avenue, Gap, PA, on Friday, May 12th at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastors Brad Moger and Dwight Groff will be officiating. The interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Bellevue Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund or to Compassus Hospice, 2101 Oregon Pike #301, Lancaster, PA 17601. Shiveryfuneralhome.com