Kathleen Rae Haskell Olweiler, 85, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 in her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of the late Marion and Ada Ruth (Corkill) Haskell.
Kathleen attended Balsbaugh United Christian Church, Hershey. She worked at the State Capital Savings and Loan in Harrisburg from 1960 to 1966 and Olmsted Air Force Base in Middletown as a secretary from 1957 to 1960. Before that she worked at the Topeka Supply Depot and Forbes Air Force Base in Topeka, Kansas, a jewelry store in Dover, Delaware, and the Bell Telephone Company in Topeka. She loved to dance and taught ballet as her first job out of high school. She loved to travel throughout the United States and Europe and stayed for a time with her aunts at the Prospect of Whitby, the oldest riverside pub in London.
She was the widow of Francis L. Olweiler, Jr. and is survived by her four sons, Mark Olweiler, Ross Olweiler, Francis L. Olweiler III, and Nathan H. Olweiler, all of Elizabethtown; her sister Marian Ruth Haskell Perrone of Phoenix, Arizona; fourteen grandchildren and a great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. There will be no viewing or visitation.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions in Kathleen's memory to Balsbaugh United Christian Church, 14 East Governor Road, Hershey, PA 17033.
