Kathleen R. Lichty, age 104, formerly of Cherry Hill Road, Paradise, passed away at the Mennonite Home on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. She was born March 20, 1919 in Upper Leacock Township, daughter of the late Ashmer and Fannie Bowers Rutter. She was the wife of the late Donald S. Lichty for 51 years. Don passed away on May 3, 2012.
She graduated from the former Paradise High School, class of 1937 and the Lancaster General School of Nursing in 1941, where she worked after graduating. Kathleen later worked as an office and surgical nurse for Doctors Fulton & Smith, and Dr. Wheatly for many years retiring in 1962.
She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church of Paradise for over 83 years, where in the past she was a very active member of the United Methodist Women. She volunteered with the Paradise Meals-On-Wheels and enjoyed flower gardening, traveling, hiking and reading.
She is survived by 2 step children: Daryl B. "Skip" husband of Doris Hershey Lichty of Paradise, Beverly L. Holler wife of Paul Girvin of New New Holland, 5 step grandchildren, 11 step great-grandchildren, 2 step great-great-grandchildren, one sister Mary E. Gibbs of Tucson, AZ and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother Robert husband of Ella Rynier Rutter of Lititz.
A funeral service will take place at the Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA, on Wednesday, April 26th at 1 p.m. with a time to greet the family from 12:30 p.m. until time of service. Pastor Scott MacFeat will be officiating. Interment will be in the Paradise Mennonite Cemetery. It was Kathleen's wishes that there be no viewing.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA. 17604, Water Street Rescue Mission, 210 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to St. John's United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 86, Paradise, PA 17562. shiveryfuneralhome.com