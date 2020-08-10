Kathleen R. “Kathy” Lesher, 73 of Lancaster, passed away at home Friday evening, August 7, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on December 22, 1946 in Willow Street, she was the daughter of the late Catherine N. Dagen Rineer and step daughter of the late Martin L. Rineer. She was the wife of John M. Lesher, with whom she was married on October 17, 1983.
Kathy graduated from Lampeter-Strasburg H.S. and became a L.P.N. She retired in 2001 from Conestoga View. After retirement she did private duty nursing and then became a driver for Shultz Transportation until her illness prevented her from working. She was a very active member of Boehm’s UM Church. She was a member for over 50 years and enjoyed singing in the choir and playing piano and organ when she could.
Kathy was a loving and caring person, always willing to give that extra hand to someone. She loved animals and is survived by her kitty cat, Socks.
Kathleen is survived by her husband, John; sons, William B. Harkleroad, Jr. of Wrightsville and Michael J., husband of Jennifer Lesher of Robesonia; daughters, Susan L. Ober of Lancaster and Mary L., wife of Edward Fanous of Columbia. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Jackie, Emily, Garrett, Ashley, Brandi, Catherine, Matthews, Eva, Peighton and Lachlan; 10 great-grandchildren, and her brother, Roy C. “Buzz”, husband of Judy Rineer of Willow Street. She was preceded in death by her sister, Brenda McDonald.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Kathleen’s funeral service on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11AM from Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga, PA with Pastor Joan Trout officiating. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 6 to 8PM and on Thursday from 10 to 11AM. Interment will be held in the Boehm’s UM Church Cemetery, Willow Street. Please omit flowers; memorial remembrances may be made in Kathy’s memory to Boehm’s UM Church, 13 W. Boehms Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584 or to Hospice & Community Care. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Conestoga & Lancaster
