Kathleen N. Mulcahy, 90, of Lititz, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
She was the wife of the late Joseph T. Mulcahy, who passed away in 2012. Born in Queens Village, NY, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Katharine Clifford Clifford.
Kathleen had worked as an account representative for ConEdison for 17 years and had previously been a teacher in Catholic School system in New York City for 8 years.
She was a 1954 graduate of St. John's University. She loved Manhattan, enjoying the theater and plays on Broadway. She had a ready smile for anyone who needed it, and a twinkle in her eye.
Kathleen was a member of St. James Catholic Church.
She is survived by her children: Mary Lynn married to Barry Lavender of Lititz, Joyce Mulcahy of New York, and J. Clifford married to Linda Mulcahy of Nantucket, MA; her grandchildren Zachary fiancé of Agnes and Dylan Lavender, and Bridget, Jack, and Tara Mulcahy; her great-granddaughter Sophia-Kathleen and by her brother Daniel Clifford of Texas.
Kathleen's family would like to thank the staff at Moravian Manor for their compassionate care over the years.
Friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 10:30AM. Masks will be required to be worn for admittance to the church. Please make contributions in Kathleen's memory to the Moravian Manor Benevolent Care Fund, 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz, PA 17543 or to Smile Train, 633 Third Ave., 9th Floor, New York, NY 10017. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »