Kathleen Musser April 14, 1940 January 29, 2022

Kathleen, "Kitty" Musser, 81, of Elizabethtown, went to be with the Lord on January 29, 2022 with her family by her side. She was the daughter of the late Robert Sr. and Jenny (Troxell) Powell. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Musser, and a brother, Robert Powell, Jr. Surviving are two children, Rebecca Roush and Michael Musser, two granddaughters, Kayla and Kristin Roush, and Jacob Martin who she considered to be her great-grandson. Kitty is also survived by two brothers, Allen and Kenneth Powell, and a sister, Patricia Sweigart, all of Elizabethtown.
Kitty retired from Amp, Incorporated. She attended Elizabethtown Brethren BIC. She enjoyed listening to music, dancing, playing pinochle and traveling, but most of all she treasured spending time with her family and friends.
Contributions in Kitty's memory can be made to: The Potter House, PO Box 507, Brownstown, PA 17508.
A celebration of life service will take place on April 22, 2022 at Cremation & Burial Society of Pennsylvania, Inc., 4100 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17109. Visitation will be held from 2:30 3:00 p.m. with the Celebration of Life service from 3:00 4:00 p.m. A post-service hot meal will be provided at the Gathering Place in Mount Joy at 5:00 p.m. If you plan to attend the meal, please RSVP to Rebecca at roushbecca@gmail.com before March 15th.
