Kathleen Marie Diehl of Melbourne Florida passed away peacefully at Holmes Regional Medical Center on Tuesday October 4, 2022. She was born in Lancaster Pennsylvania on December 8, 1943. The daughter of the late Robert C. McEvoy, Sr., and Gertrude (Mattern) McEvoy.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her brother Thomas P. McEvoy who passed away in January 2011 and her husband of 43 years, Terry E. Diehl who passed away in July 2020.
Kathleen graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1962. Following high school she went on to become a licensed practical nurse working at the original St. Joseph Hospital. She also worked at St. Anne's Nursing Home and retired from Brereton Manor Personal care home in 2010 after 23 years where she was director of nursing. Kathleen loved spending time with her grandchildren, taking them to breakfast, and having sleep overs.
Kathleen is survived by her son Matthew E. Diehl (Yenny) of Melbourne Florida, brother Robert C. McEvoy of Lancaster Pennsylvania, sister Maureen Farrell (Robert) of Timonium Maryland, sister Marianne Sahd of Lancaster Pennsylvania, and sister Christine Chabin (Kenneth) of Reading Pennsylvania. She is also survived by her two beautiful grandchildren, Sophia Diehl and Matthew Diehl, Jr.
Funeral services will be held Friday October 14, 2022, 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Miller Street in Palm Bay Florida. Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Home is serving the family.
