Kathleen M. Shuman, 68, of Lancaster passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was the wife of Kenneth D. Shuman with whom she celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on April 7, 2019. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Richard R. and Beatrice Linton Gallagher. Kathy worked as a clerk at the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and also worked at Penn Supreme for 25 years before her retirement. She was a member of Columbia-Middletown Elks #1074 Ladies Auxiliary where she enjoyed doing the children's program at Christmastime and the Easter Egg Hunt. She was also a member of the American Legion Post #372 Ladies Auxiliary and Women of the Moose Chickies Rock Lodge #307. She was a volunteer at the Lancaster Recreation Center.
Surviving in addition to her husband, one daughter: Cheri M. (Mark S.) Shopf, Elizabethtown. Two granddaughters: Megan (Barry) Sauder and Sami (Pastor Nathan) King. Three sisters: Doris Kelly, Lancaster; Jean (Michael) Nessinger, Leola; and Joan Gerber, Lancaster. Seven nieces and nephews: Julie, Dayna, Tanya, Brittany, Jonathan, and Sean.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc.,114 West Main Street, Mountville on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. with Pastor Nathan V. King officiating. Friends may call from 10:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. Please omit flowers.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Columbia-Middletown Elks #1074 Ladies Auxiliary, 445 Chestnut Street, Columbia, PA 17512. A reception will be held following the service at the Columbia-Middletown Elks. To send an online condolence visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com