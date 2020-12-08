Kathleen M. Shirker, 86, of Lititz, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020.
She was the wife of the late Newpher Shirker, who passed away in 1991. Born in Lititz, she was the daughter of the late Robert H. and Anne Rose Miller.
Kathleen had worked as a nurses' aide for 30 years, working at Brethren Village and Ephrata Hospital. She had also worked, in years past, for Educators Mutual Insurance Company.
She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church of Lititz, now Lititz Trinity Church, where she was an active volunteer. She was a member of the Associates of Biblical Research.
Kathleen enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, reading, taking bus trips, gardening and loved to go to Ocean City, MD.
She is survived by her sons: Newpher "Newt", husband of Carol of Lancaster, David, husband of Kim of Manheim and her daughters, Hayley and Chelsey, and Robert B. of Lancaster; and her sister, Sandra Irvin of Rothsville. She was preceded in death by a sister, Maxine Haines.
Friends will be received by her family on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 2-3PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with the Funeral Service to follow at 3PM. Interment will be in Brunnerville United Methodist Cemetery. Masks are required to be worn to enter the funeral home and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Kathleen's memory to Trinity Lititz Church, 44 East Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com