Kathleen M. Kinard, 74, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Kathleen was the wife of Stanley R. Kinard and they would have celebrated 35 years of marriage this October 13th. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Laurence W. and Leona Flick Leas.
A member of the Conoy Brethren in Christ Church, Kathy was a longtime hairstylist and was last employed as a caregiver at Magnolias of Lancaster Senior Living. Kathy loved Christmas and the giving season, having collected over 1000 Santa Clauses. In addition, she enjoyed crafting and shopping in thrift stores. Kathy will be remembered by her family and many friends for her friendly demeanor to all she encountered.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Ronald B. Dewitsky; Kenneth R. Dewitsky; Charity A. Korzen; two grandchildren, Bethany and Jacob; sisters, Lareene Fischer and Leona A. "Dolly" Shaffer. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Linda L. Clark and Laurence W. "Wayne" Leas.
A Life Celebration will be held at the Conoy Brethren in Christ Church, 1722 Bainbridge Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Nick Ressler, officiating. Family and friends may view at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private and held at a later date. The family requests flowers be omitted. Instead, please pay forward a random act of kindness to others in Kathy's memory.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.