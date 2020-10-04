Kathleen M. Cline, 65, of Stevens, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at home.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Paul Stuber, Jr. and Dolores (Earhart) Howe and was the wife of the late Larry J. Cline with whom she shared 43 years of marriage before he passed away in 2018.
She attended Carpenter Community Church.
Kathleen was a waitress for Dutch Lanes. She was a loving mother and grandmother who devoted her life to her family.
Kathleen is survived by three daughters, Virginia S., wife of Todd Zimmerman, Lisa A. Cline, Laurie J. Cline; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and five siblings, Sharon Erb, Loretta Ramirez, Michael Stuber, Katrina Phipps, and Benjamin Howe.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy L. Blackburn; a son-in-law, Kellys Nieves and two siblings, Gilbert Stuber and Paula DeHart.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
