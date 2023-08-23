Kathleen M. Boose

Kathleen "Kathy" M. (Houck) Boose, 66, passed away at her Pequea Twp. home with her husband Ken by her side on Friday, August 18, 2023. Kathy and her husband Kenneth G. Boose shared 43 years of marriage.
Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late George E. and Mabel M. (Hammer) Houck. She graduated from Columbia High School and worked as a receptionist for Albright & Thiry Orthodontics in their Quarryville and Willow Street offices.
Kathy enjoyed cooking, gardening, shopping, reading, sewing, playing Bingo, and spending time with her grandchildren and their puppies. She was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church.
In addition to husband Ken, Kathy is survived by their daughter Darcie, wife of Adam Enterline of Washington Boro, and their children, Lillie and Jaxson Enterline, as well as her brother Wayne Houck (Linda) and sister Patti Jo Peters (Mike). Kathy was preceded in death by her son Shawn C. Houck, and her brothers, Barrie E. Houck, and Dennis E. Houck.
Kathy's family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a celebration of her life at 11 a.m. with Rev. Mark T. Thiboldeaux officiating, on Friday, August 25, 2023, at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584. Interment will follow in Conestoga United Methodist Cemetery.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4215, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
