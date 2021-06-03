On Saturday, May 29, 2021, Kathleen M. (Bernarding) Shuffelbottom, age 72, of Monongahela, formerly of Lancaster, died peacefully with family by her side. Kathleen was born on October 26, 1948 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Joseph M. Bernarding and Therese C. (Wilkins) Bernarding.
Loving mother of, Margaret M. Warfel of Lancaster and Kerry K. (fiancé Laurent H. Guitton) Shuffelbottom of Savannah, GA; wife of, Charles R. Shuffelbottom of Lancaster; cherished grandmother of, Charles, Ruby and Finn Warfel of Lancaster; beloved sister of, Sean A. (Patti) Bernarding of Monongahela, Maureen T. (Rick) Davis of Belle Vernon, Erin M. Karel, and Brian J. Bernarding, both of Pittsburgh.
Kathleen was a warm and loving mother and grandmother. She doted on her children and grandchildren and always had a special place in her heart for her beloved dogs Boots, who preceded her in death, and Nyxy, who was the apple of her eye. She was a devoted member of St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Lancaster.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 5 in Blessed Trinity Parish - Holy Angels Church at 10:30 a.m., followed by interment in Lebanon Church Cemetery. Arrangements by GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Kathleen's name to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington Street, Suite 310 Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 (www.curealz.org/donate), or to National Brussels Griffon Rescue, Inc., c/o Vicki O'Neill, 142 East Cross Road, New Canaan, CT 06840 (http://www.nbgr.org/paypal-donations.html). Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com