Kathleen M. Beard, 74, of Bainbridge, PA, who gave a piece of her heart to almost everyone she met, left this mortal coil on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. She is survived by Clair Beard, her husband of 51 years, their two daughters, Karen and Brenda Beard, four brothers and their spouses, David and Linda, Gerald and Kimberly, Raymond and Alice, and Robert, several nieces and nephews, and a posse of guardian angels who cheered, supported, and cared for her. She has been reunited with her parents, Joyce and Charles, and another brother, Frank, who preceded her in death.
Kathleen was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Bainbridge, PA. She worked as a seamstress at several manufacturers including Rough Wear Clothing Company, Colebrook Terry, Dallco Industries, Budge Industries, and Red Lion Manufacturing. She never met a sewing machine she couldn't work. She enjoyed crocheting and reading when her hands and eyes were less aged and worked better. She loved Harvey's Main Street Barbecue chicken, Bob Evan's green beans, Hershey Farm fried chicken, and anything sweet.
A tribute to Kathleen's life will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Matinchek Funeral Home, 260 E. Main St., Middletown, PA with the Rev. David Kreider officiating. There will be a viewing from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. The service and graveside will be live streamed on our website on Kathleen's page.
Interment will be at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Harrisburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the National Kidney Foundation, the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or the American Diabetes Association, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
