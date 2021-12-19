Kathleen Louise Radcliffe passed away on December 15, 2021. She was Born on September 15, 1941 in Lancaster. She married her beloved husband Harry Radcliffe on April 4, 1970. Kathleen was the daughter of the late Ira and Suzanne Fickes. She is survived by her husband Harry, brother James Fickes, sister and brother-in-law Harriet and Allen Eshleman, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by a sister Suzanne Rinier.
Kathleen and Harry moved to Homestead Retirement Village in 2000 and have been active in their community ever since.
Kathleen volunteered for 10 years with the Preschool Development Program of Easter Seals which later became the Schreiber Pediatric Center. Serving the children she helped grow-up to be productive adults was tremendously rewarding to her.
Since moving to Homestead, she was very active as a volunteer in the Healthcare Households. She always said the residents were like an extended family to her, and they became dear friends. Bringing a smile to their faces brought her much joy and comfort.
Kathleen served two terms on the Auxiliary Board and was involved in other community activities. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for over 60 years. She was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School where she played clarinet in the band and orchestra.
Kathleen wrote poetry, and it has been published. Several of her poems won local and national awards. Baking and making candy were something she thoroughly enjoyed. Christmas cookies, especially the sandtarts, were a favorite among the many other recipes. Kathleen’s hand-dipped, chocolate candy and butter mints were a tradition that everyone looked forward to each holiday. She was happiest when giving her goodies away to her friends and family to enjoy.
She and Harry were members of Zion Lutheran Church in East Petersburg. Harry and Kathleen knew their marriage was made in heaven and a gift from God. They were truly blessed with a beautiful life together..
In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 or Homestead Village Endowment Fund 1800 Village Cir., Lancaster, PA 17603.
A funeral service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in East Petersburg on Tuesday, December 21 at 11:00 a.m. Family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 a.m. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange Street Lancaster, are in charge of funeral arrangements. Condolences may be made on their website at:
717-394-4097