Kathleen L. Peck, 76, died after a brief illness on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. Born in Lancaster, PA, Kathleen was the daughter of the late Charles Q. and Doris Finley Livingston, the stepdaughter of Kay Livingston, and the wife of R. Michael Peck for 52 years.
After graduating from Susquehanna University in 1964 with a bachelor's degree, she worked for Procter & Gamble in product research for six years. She traveled the country talking to consumers about their interest in P&G consumer products. During her travels, she met her future husband while on assignment in Fort Worth, TX.
In the late seventies, she started, what turned out to be a 40-year career, as a fashion consultant for Doncaster Women's Fine clothing. During her last 15 years, she was ranked in the top ten of all consultants in the US. Her success was attributed to her keen sense of style, color, fit, and genuine care for the women she dressed.
Kathy was devoted to her community and the City of Lancaster. She served as a board member on the James Street Improvement District Board. She moved on to the LEADS (Lancaster's Economic Action for Downtown's Success) Board as Chair of fundraising and then to Board Chair where she continued to improve and expand downtown decorations; Holiday decorations in the fall/winter and flower baskets in spring and summer.
She served two terms on the board of the School District of Lancaster. She was adamant that every child should have a right to a first-class education.
Kathy's hobbies included skiing, sailing, and spending time with her family at the northeast Pennsylvania lake house. She enjoyed weaving, entertaining and cooking in her home. You could always see Kathy walking her dog, Ben, in the neighborhood. She was loyal to her family, friends, community, dog, and to the Jeep, she bought in 1995.
In addition to her husband, Kathy is survived by her daughter, Sarah (Brian) Kaeck, New Haven, VT, her son, David (Kathryn) Peck, Strasburg, PA, her brother, Howard F. (Connie) Livingston, Lancaster, PA, seven grandchildren: Una, Willa and Finley Kaeck, Nolan, Ava, Graham and Emmett Peck and her stepmother, Kay Livingston.
A celebration of Kathy's life will be held at The Fulton Theater, 12 N. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Private family interment.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathy's name may be made to LEAD'S, P.O. Box 1721, Lancaster, PA 17608 or lancasterleads@gmail.com and Lancaster Central Market centralmarketlancaster.com
