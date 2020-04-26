Kathleen L. Masters, 74, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Hamilton Arms in Lancaster, PA. She was born in Goodrich, MI, the daughter of the late James D. and Genevieve R. (Toby) Bradford. Kathleen worked in retail in the area; she loved to volunteer at the Denver Nursing Home.
Surviving are her children, Shahn married to Cheryl Masters of Oxford, MI, and Jaynell married to David Giliberti of Stevens, PA; her grandchildren, Brandon, Kyla, James, and Maygen; and her sister, Sue Rau. Preceding her in death are her sisters, Vicki Miracle Bradford, Karen Bradford, and Lori Fulk, and a brother, Rodney D. Bradford.
