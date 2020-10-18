Kathleen L. Kuhn

Kathleen L. (Atkinson) Kuhn, age seventy-one, of Elizabethtown, PA, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2020, with her husband and son setting sentinel by her side. Kathy, as she was known, was born in Canonsburg, PA on March 6, 1949.
Kathy was the beloved wife for fifty years of E. Thomas Kuhn, Jr.; loving mother of a daughter, Mary K. Lins and her husband, Benjamin, of Piedmont California and a son, Tom and his wife, Erin, of Yardley, PA.; grandmother (Mutti) to Simon and Josie Lins and Molly, Raegan and Eliza Kuhn; sister of Allan Atkinson of Alworth, GA and Mary Alice Hinderer of Castle Rock CO.
Kathy graduated from Neshannock High School in New Castle, PA., and received her Bachelor and Master's degrees in education from the Pennsylvania State University. Kathy was a teacher in the West Shore School District, a Certified Christian Educator in the Presbyterian Church USA and a supervisor of student teachers for the Pennsylvania State University.
A lifelong educator, Kathy worked with many educational organizations volunteering her time, energy, and talents. She was also involved in her local church and community organizations, as well. In retirement she volunteered her time with the Masonic Village Elizabethtown Residents Association Executive Board, the library and worked with the Veteran's Events Committee. She also facilitated Bible studies and devotional times for the Spiritual Care Department.
A service to the witness of the resurrection will be held on a future date at the Sell Chapel of The Masonic Village at Elizabethtown. Interment will be at the convenience of the family at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Grey Lions of Elizabethtown Scholarship Fund, 308 Templar Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or P.E.O. International scholarship fund, 720 Harding Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
Hoover Funeral Home of Hershey handled the arrangements, sign online guestbook at www.hooverfuneralhome.com
