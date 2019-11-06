Kathleen Kise Bote, 73, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019. Born September 26, 1946, in Columbia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Robert James Kise and Betty Jane Kise.
Kathy served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1968. After leaving the Navy, she earned an Associates of Science degree in hotel management. She later worked in the banking industry, retiring from Corestates (now Wells Fargo). She was passionate about serving her country and volunteered at the Lebanon Veterans Affairs Medical Center, which led her to pursue a nurse's aide certificate.
Kathy loved gospel music, especially the Gaither Vocal Band and was overjoyed she could travel to see them on one of their organized Holland Cruise trips to Alaska.
Her interests included baking (she made the best birthday cakes ever), ceramics, woodworking, reading and traveling. Kathy loved spending time with family (Kise's Corner every weekend in Columbia, PA). She was a loving mother and grandmother and had the biggest and most contagious smile and laugh.
She is survived by her husband, Ben Bote of Bonita Springs, FL; sister, Beth (Rich) Schiepan of Mohrsville, PA; three children, Eliza (Ken) Lang of Columbia, PA, Michele Bote (Brad Ober) of Lancaster, PA, and Robert (Lisa) Bote of Laurel, MD; her four grandchildren, Mitch Lang, Gabrielle Lang, Rune Bote, and Shea Bote.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Kathy's wishes for memorial contributions to be made to the American Diabetes Association https://www.diabetes.org. A private gathering will be held for family to celebrate her life.