Kathleen "Kathy" Koelbl, 84, formerly of Fairview Avenue, Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at the home of her daughter. She is the widow of Richard J. Koelbl, Sr., who died in 2003 and the daughter of the late Peter A. and Loretta Schopf Greenawalt.
Kathleen operated a daycare from her home in Lancaster for 10 years, retiring in 1999.
She was of the Protestant faith. Kathy will be remembered for having a witty personality and how she loved to entertain. She enjoyed baking and cooking, singing and listening to the older country western artists. She and Richard also enjoyed going to local campgrounds. She was nurturing and caring to her five yorkie terriers and took a special interest to care for others.
She is lovingly survived by four daughters, Robin Lynn Syphard, Paradise, PA, Barbara Jo, wife of Russell Morrow, Lancaster, PA, Tracy Koelbl, wife of Thomas D. Conrad III, Mountville, PA, and Kelly Sue, wife of Carl Kutzer III, Stevens, PA; three sisters, Dolores Jean Fisher, Lititz, PA, Levonne Martinez, Lancaster, PA, Joanne Barton, Lancaster, PA, and two brothers, Robert Allen, husband of Shyrl Greenawalt, Ephrata, PA, and Douglas Patrick Greenawalt, Maryland, 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, and her sister-in-law, Alice Greenawalt. She was preceded in death by a son, Richard J. Koelbl, Jr., and two brothers, Peter and Danny Greenawalt.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kathleen's Life Celebration Funeral Service from The Groff Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. with the Rev. Patrick Audia officiating. The family will receive friends at The Groff's on Tuesday from 12:00 Noon until the time of service. Interment at Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in her memory.
