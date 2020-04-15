Kathleen Helen Knight (nee Musser), 99, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her home. Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband Charles G. Knight. They were married 70 years.
She was born November 24, 1920 in Lancaster County, PA to Oliver James and Elsie Mae (Campbell) Musser.
She attended Practical Nursing School in Philadelphia. She was the long-time nurse for Dr. Quintin A. Matthews, podiatrist, of Lancaster, PA.
In the past, she attended Myerstown Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family, sewing, crafts, playing the organ, and reading her Bible.
She is survived by her daughter, Glenda Wenger, wife of Lee, Murrells Inlet, SC; two granddaughters, Donna Fornwalt wife of Barry, Myerstown, PA and Cynthia Nguyen wife of Mao, West Point, VA; five great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Richard Musser of Lititz, PA.
Private interment will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence, please visit
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097
A living tribute »