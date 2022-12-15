Kathleen H. "Kacky" Lausch, 100, of Manheim, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Ephrata Manor. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late William and Anna Grim Henry. Kathleen was the loving wife of the late Burnell F. Lausch who passed away in 2019.
She was a faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Manheim, where she served on the church board and as a member of the Sunshine Sunday School Class. After moving to Ephrata Manor, she attended Ebenezer Evangelical Congregational Church, in Brownstown. Kathleen graduated from Manheim High School, class of 1940. A secretary, Kathleen worked at the former Raymark Industries until her retirement in 1984. A veteran, she proudly served in the United States Navy. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting.
Surviving are two children, Ronald E. husband of Brenda Shirk Lausch, of Manheim, Sandra wife of LeRoy Monper, of Leola, three grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death in addition to her husband were three siblings, Dan Henry, Reverend Charles Henry, and Lillian Hershey.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery. Those desiring can send memorial contributions to, United Church of Christ Homes Benevolent Fund, 30 North 31st Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
