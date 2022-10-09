Kathleen Gail Vazquez, 74, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 6, 2022.
She leaves behind 3 sons, Michael, William and Chris, grandchildren: Christopher, Little Johnny, Christian, Logan, Sixto, Ciji and Big Johnny, great-grandchildren: CJ, Cam Cam, Sire and Lilliana.
Kathleen proudly retired from The Hamilton Club where she made long lasting friendships.
She longed to be reunited with the love of her life, Aurelio Escalante and now she can rest in peace. We love you to the moon and back.
A Memorial Service will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Friends may greet the family at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be private.
