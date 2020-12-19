Kathleen Faith Stoltzfus, 7 month old daughter of Henry B. and Verna Mae Kauffman Stoltzfus, of 1910 Cambridge Road, Honey Brook, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Delaware. She attended the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by 4 siblings: Leon Matthew, Jason Lee, Anne Elizabeth, Rosalyn Joy all at home, grandparents, Melvin S. and Fannie Beiler Stoltzfus of Narvon, Amos S. and Elizabeth Ann Lantz Kauffman of Honey Brook, great-grandmothers, Rebecca Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, Rebecca King Ebersol, and Anna Fisher Lantz Fisher all of Honey Brook.
Services will be private.
