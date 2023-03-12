Kathleen E. Harnish, 86, formerly of Quarryville, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Newport Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was the loving wife of the late Martin K. Harnish, Jr., with whom she shared 52 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2008. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Earl R. and Mary C. (Judith) Adams.
Kathleen grew up in Lancaster and attended J.P. McCaskey High School. After high school, she married Martin and became a resident of Quarryville, living there for over 60 years. Kathleen loved her family deeply and lived her life as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Cindy S. (Cochran) Harnish, of Willow Street, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Martin Paul Harnish and Paul Gerard Harnish; siblings, Mary Ellen Rebman, Anna M. Dangro, and Paul J. Adams, who died as an infant.
A Graveside Committal Service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Saint Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, 170 Charles Road, Lancaster, PA 17603.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kathleen's memory to the American Cancer Society online at www.cancer.org.
To leave an online condolence, please visit: