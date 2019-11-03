Kathleen "Deenie" Weaver, 80, of Elizabethtown walked into Eternal Glory on October 27, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. She was the beloved wife of Donald H. Weaver. Born May 17, 1939 in Harrisburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph F. and Josephine Handley.
She married Donald Weaver on February 7, 1959, whom she assisted in his general electrical business. Kathleen was also an administrative assistant at Engle Business Equipment, Elizabethtown Trust and Farmers First Bank. The majority of her career she worked for the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives and for Governor Tom Ridge's administration in the office of the First Lady, Michelle Ridge. Kathleen also served as a school board member of the Elizabethtown Area School District for 10 years.
As a member of Mount Calvary Church, Kathleen was a Pioneer Girls leader and a member of the choir. She enjoyed the mountains, camping, sewing and making clothes to dress her children. For the last 15 years Kathleen has resided in Fort Pierce, FL where she was very active in Palm Grove's Home Owners Association Board. While enjoying retirement in Florida, Kathleen played Mahjong and sang in the choir at Liberty Baptist Church where she was also a member.
Kathleen is survived by her daughters, Sandy Kurtz, wife of Fred Kurtz of Elizabethtown, Joy Hobson, wife of Daniel Hobson of Strasburg, and Donna Weaver, of Mount Joy, and one son, Alan Weaver, husband of Karin Weaver of Mount Wolf, six grandchildren, one great-grandson and two sisters, Roseanne Osmanski of Melbourne, FL, and Fran Handley of New Tripoli. She was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Sweger Shockley.
A celebration of life service will take place on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Elizabethtown Brethren in Christ Church, 996 E. High Street, Elizabethtown, PA with time to greet the family 11am to 12:30pm followed by the service 12:30-1:00.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. We would like to thank the staff at Hospice for loving our mom and taking such good care of her.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.boyer-elizabethtown.com. Arrangements entrusted to Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., Elizabethtown.