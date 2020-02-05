Kathleen D. Murray

Kathleen Dolores Murray, 87, died Monday, February 3, 2020 at Quarryville Presby-erian Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late Harry E. Murray who died November 3, 1991. Born in South Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late George S. and Jennie May Gillen Griffith. She moved to Southwest Philadelphia, then to King of Prussia, and then to Ronks, and has been at QPRC since 2006.
Kathleen worked for various businesses throughout her life, working mostly in clerical, accounting, and clerking positions.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg. She was active in church functions, helping at bazaars, sales, working in the kitchen, and as a greeter.
She enjoyed living at QPRC and spent time visiting residents in skilled and personal care, Bible study, and playing in pool tournaments.
Her interests were family gatherings, being with friends, and bus trips. She was a big Phillies fan, enjoying both watching and attending games.
Surviving he are two children: Kathy Lynn (Eric) Johnson of New York and Harry Steven Murray of New Jersey; two grandchildren: Bryan and Karl Johnson; and four great-grandchildren: Keegan Johnson, Kahlan Johnson, Knox Johnson and Kolby Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by eight siblings.
Funeral services will be held at Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00AM. A viewing will be held from 10:00AM until the time of service. Interment will follow in Leacock Presbyterian Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net.