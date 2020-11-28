Kathleen C. Burnett, 69, of Akron, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Born in Lancaster, Kathleen was a daughter of the late Leo and Mary (McNeal) Clemmer and widow of the late, Rush D. Burnett.
Not having children of their own, Kathleen and Rush cared very deeply for their goddaughter and niece Michele.
Kathleen was a lifetime member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church in Ephrata, PA and worked for 1040 Accounting Service in Akron, PA.
She enjoyed Country music, especially Brooks & Dunn and loved traveling to Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Kathleen also enjoyed snow skiing and was a member of the Lancaster Ski Club.
Kathleen is survived by two sisters: Maryanne (Glenn) Miller and Grace (Lynn) Ide; niece, Michele (Brian) Zabinski; two great-nephews; and her aunt, Emily Hood.
In addition to her husband and parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her sister, Susan Kirkpatrick.
A Memorial Mass will be Celebrated at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, 320 Church Ave., Ephrata, PA 17522 at 12:00 Noon on Friday, December 11, 2020. Friends will be received at the church from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC recommended social distancing and wear masks.
