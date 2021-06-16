Kathleen B. Loucks, 66, of Bainbridge, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on October 21, 1954 and was the daughter of the late Kleeman and Verna (Sipling) Brosey.
Kathleen was retired from Armstrong World Industries where she worked for 48 years in customer service.
She was a 1972 graduate of the Elizabethtown High School, a life member of the Bainbridge Fire Co. Station 71, and enjoyed reading, flower gardening, and watching NASCAR. Her favorite drivers were Jimmy Johnson 48, and Chase Elliot 9. She also loved her dogs, Ziva and Cali.
Kathleen is survived by her loving husband of nearly 47 years, Paul Loucks; a son, Michael Loucks of Bainbridge; two grandsons, Kade and Beckett Loucks, and a brother, Kenneth D. Brosey and his wife Linda of Bainbridge.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 10:30 AM at the Middletown First Church of God, with the Rev. Trevor Reece and Rev. Richard Vaughn officiating.
Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until the time of services at the church.
Burial will be private.
There will be a livestream of the services on Kathleen's webpage on the Matinchek Funeral Home Website for those of you who wish to attend virtually.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Kathleen's name may be made to the Bainbridge Church of God.
