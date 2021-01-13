Kathleen Ann Harnish, 80, of Lititz, went into the arms of the Lord on January 6, 2021 at Luther Acres. Born in New London, CT she was the daughter of the late Samuel H. and Edna (Dunigan) Brockie. She was the loving wife of Thomas J. Harnish until his passing in September of 2014.
She was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School class of 1958. After high school, her and a few friends created a social club. The friends continue to meet frequently and Kathleen enjoyed spending time with them. In her spare time, Kathleen was fond of reading romance novels and watching Hallmark movies.
Her family will continue to try to perfect some of her most popular recipes. Her Christmas cookies were treasured by her family, especially her raisin cookies and sand tarts. Her sand tarts were so thin you could see through them. She also has a pie dough recipe her daughters are still trying to perfect.
Kathleen will also be remembered for her time working with Wheatland Sertoma Club and America Management Society, where she held many titles including officer as well as chapter and state president.
Her love will live on in her daughters: Tamara "Tammy" Ort (David) of Lancaster, Trinette Bloodgood (Steven) of MD, Tracie Carter of Lititz, and Tina Campbell (Samuel) of Lancaster, sister: Edna Mae Schmid, 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in passing by her husband, brother: David Brockie and sister: Urania Suess.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 at 11AM. Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation from 10AM until the time of service. Fr. Brian Olkowski officiating. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions to a charity of your choice.
