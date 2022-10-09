Kathleen Alice Gebhart, 70, of Mount Joy passed away peacefully in the presence of family on October 7th after a lengthy illness. On March 27, 1952, Kathy was born the first child of Robert V. and Patsy Garber Gebhart to whose care she selflessly dedicated many years of her own life, prior to their passing.
The mouth-watering aroma of Kathy's scrumptious cooking and baking often greeted her visitors, and there was always room for one more around the table, especially for her famous taco nights. When not at the stove, Kathy shared her joy of needlework, and a myriad of arts and crafts with family and friends from St. Luke's Episcopal Church where she was an active member and "ringleader" for many years.
Kathy was treasured for her open mind and open heart, for the graciousness of accepting others for exactly who they were. Upon first meeting her, most people earned a degrading nickname, and then the witty twinkle-in-the-eye insults began. She loved hard-rock music, costume jewelry, angels, and gardening.
Adhering to family custom, Kathy filled her surroundings with cherished collectibles, and went all-out when it came to Christmas and Halloween decorating, both indoors and out. She carried on a many-years-long tradition of intricate pumpkin carving, which she badgered family and friends into helping with, and visitors came from far and wide each Halloween night to admire the sprawling candle-lit display.
This beautiful woman will be forever missed by her siblings, Leslie Gebhart (Lynn McCleary), Kristin (Scott) Fair, Lori (Roger) Horst, Susan (Ron) Moyer and Robert P. Gebhart; nieces and nephews Erin, Leticia (Jake) and Dillon (Tricia); aunt Sarah (Benny) Clinger, uncle Dick (Betty) Gebhart, and special cousins Valerie Weirich and Eileen (Danny) Moffit.
A celebration of Kathy's life will be held at Sheetz Funeral Home on Saturday, October 15th with a viewing beginning at 10:00 AM, the service beginning at 11:00 AM, and interment at Mount Joy Cemetery, followed by lunch in the community room at Sheetz Funeral Home, 16 E. Main Street, Mount Joy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Mount Joy, or to the American Cancer Society. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com