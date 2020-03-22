Kathleen A. "Tish" Sommers, 75, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
She was the wife of Bruce R. Sommers, with whom she shared 53 years of marriage this past September 10th. Born in Pottsville, she was the daughter of the late Howard W. and Mary E. Reese Stott.
Tish was a 1965 graduate of the Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Allentown, and proudly worked as a nurse in a variety of positions and hospitals. Most recently, she was the Director of Wellness at Country Meadows of Wyomissing, PA. She was included in the Who's Who of American nursing in 1990 and 1991.
She was an ardent supporter of the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart, Reading, and became a Lay Minister in their community. She was a devout Catholic and served as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion at her parish, St John Neumann Catholic Church, Lancaster, Pa.
In addition to her husband, Bruce, Tish is survived by her sons: Robert married to Meg Sommers of Severna Park, MD and Scott Sommers of Lakewood, OH; her three grandchildren: Jillian, Stephanie, and Charles; her brother Howard W. Stott of Edmonds, WA, and her sister, Marilyn K. Geib of Watsontown, PA.
A private family gathering and interment will be held at the convenience of her family. The Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Tish's life and her faith will be held at a future time for which an announcement will be published.
In her memory, her family asks that contribution be made to Missionary Sisters of The Sacred Heart, Sacred Heart Villa, 51 Seminary Ave., Reading, PA 17605. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
