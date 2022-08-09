Kathleen A. Nolt, 86, of New Holland, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Garden Spot Village. She was the wife of the late Elam S. Nolt who died in 2014. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Henry W. and Ada B. Zimmerman Martin.
Kathleen was a homemaker and a member of the Groffdale Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Surviving are four children, Ada, married to Gerald Martin of New Holland, Sadie, married to Paul Good of Narvon, Steven R., married to Mary (Weaver) Nolt of East Earl, and Ethel, married to Ivan Kulp of New Holland; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Marlin F. Frey.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 11, at 9:30 A.M. at the Groffdale Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Road, Leola, PA with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A Viewing will be held on Wednesday from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Farm Crest Chapel at Fairmount Homes, 1100 Farm Crest Drive, Ephrata, PA. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
