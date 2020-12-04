Kathleen A. Meachum, 69, of Elizabethtown entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was born on April 20, 1951 in Philadelphia and was the loving daughter of the late Michael and Mildred (Siedlecki) Murphy.
She graduated from Bishop McDevitt High School and St. Joseph's College of Nursing. Kathleen was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Elizabethtown.
She enjoyed bowling, collecting teddy bears, and watching reality TV, especially Dancing with the Stars. Her greatest joy was taking care of her puppy Sophie and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her brother, Matthew Murphy, and sister, Colleen Attivo.
Kathleen is survived by her sons, Carl R. Meachum, Jr. of Elizabethtown, Eric M. Meachum (Kristen) of Elizabethtown; brother, Michael Murphy of OK; sister, Maureen Murphy of IA; grandchildren, Anessia Williams, Logan, Nolan and Olivia Meachum; and nephews Michael, Ricky and Scotty Attivo.
Please continue to check the Matinchek Funeral Home website for future service plans later in December. The family has entrusted the Matinchek Funeral Home, 260 E. Main St. Middletown, PA with the funeral arrangements.
Condolences may be sent online at www.matinchekfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »