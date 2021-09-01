Kathleen A. Hess, 77, of Lancaster, passed away at home, Sunday, August 29, 2021. Born in Paterson, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mae (Ripkema) Scully. Kathleen was the loving wife of Paul R. Hess with whom she celebrated 38 years of marriage.
Of the Christian Faith, Kathleen was a devoted mother who cared deeply for her family. She earned her LPN in Nursing while living in New Jersey. She enjoyed shopping, whether it was the mall or the Green Dragon. Kathleen also found great enjoyment with her pets, a Chihuahua, and Double Yellow Parrot. She loved to play games including Pinochle and Yahtzee.
In addition to her husband, Paul, Kathleen is survived by her sons: Anthony Salveggi and Benjamin Feld, both of Lancaster, a granddaughter, Jessica of Wrightsville, and two brothers: Robert Scully and Joseph Scully, both of New Jersey. She was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Scully, Jr.
Memorial Services for Kathleen will be announced at a later date. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
