Kathleen A. Gotshall, 70, of Mount Joy, entered into God's presence on March 24, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. Originally born in Kulpmont, PA she was the daughter of the late Alex W. and Lucille K. Shaffchick. She was the loving wife of Daniel D. Gotshall and together they celebrated 47 years of marriage in December of 2020.
Kathy attended Mt. Carmel High School, where she graduated third in her class; though with consideration of unweighted coursework, she would have been named Valedictorian. After graduating from the McCann School of Business and Technology, Kathy worked under Dr. Zavarous at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA. She then worked from home for many years as a medical transcriptionist, while devoting her life to raising her two children.
Kathy attended Community Bible Church and was a member of the Life Class. She also found fellowship and friendship within the Hempfield United Methodist Church. She enjoyed watching I Love Lucy, and shared special times watching the Waltons and Jeopardy with her husband. During the summer months, Kathy loved to go to yard sales and vacation at Harvey Cedars Bible Conference and Sandy Cove Ministries with her family. Kathy was a voracious reader and enjoyed taking her grandchildren to children's programs led by Miss Jan at the Milanof-Schock Library. Her favorite Christian author was Max Lucado. She spent many hours scouring Pinterest for crafts and science experiments to do with her grandchildren; spending time caring for them was one of her life's greatest delights. Kathy also loved to scrapbook and made many scrapbooks over the years that will be treasured by her family.
Kathy will be remembered as a kind and caring woman of deep faith who touched many lives, and as a loving friend, wife, mother and grandmother; she will be truly missed.
In addition to her husband, Kathy is survived by a son, Robert Samuel, husband of Simone (Brouse) of Mount Joy; a daughter, Rebecca Joy, wife of Travis Meiss of Columbia; and a brother, Michael Shaffchick, now living in North Carolina. She also will be deeply missed by her beloved grandchildren, Leah and Caleb Meiss.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, April 17, at 2:30 PM in the chapel at Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Rd., Marietta, PA 17547. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 2:00 PM to 2:30 PM. COVID-19 protocols will be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kathy's memory to the Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Rd., Mount Joy, PA 17552, designated for their Children's Programs or to the Lancaster General Health Foundation c/o Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 609 North Cherry Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com