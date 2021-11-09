Kathleen A. Garreth, 59, of Lancaster passed away Friday, November 5, 2021 at LGH. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Ross W. and Regina R. (Kirchner) Garreth.
Kathleen enjoyed exercising, traveling, and bowling where she won many ribbons for the Special Olympics.
She is survived by her brother, Richard L. Garreth of Ephrata and niece, Jennifer J. Sensenig Weise of Lititz, PA. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Karen Jean Garreth.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Interment will follow in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 10-11 AM at the funeral home on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kathleen’s memory may be made to The Arc of Dauphin County, 2569 Walnut St., Harrisburg, PA 17103. To send an online condolence, please visit: