Katherine Louise (Welker) "Kitty" Barto

Katherine Louise (Welker) Barto, "Kitty", 87, passed into eternal life at Emerald Rehab and Healthcare Center, Elizabethtown, on Monday, August 16, 2021. She had been under hospice care. Born in 1934 in Coal Township, Northumberland County, Katherine was the daughter of the late Katherine B. (Kessler) and J. W. Harold Welker. Around 1943, the family moved to Marietta, where her father had taken a job at the old Marietta Depot.
Katherine was a graduate of the former Marietta High School, Class of 1951. She worked for many years at the Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and retired in 2007 as a receptionist at the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. At the DA's office, she enjoyed meeting many local reporters and political figures.
She enjoyed Bible study, puzzles, gardening, reading, making cards, collecting pens and stationery, watching classic movies and TV shows, winning prizes in games played at the nursing home, and spending time with her family and her cats. She was an excellent cook in her earlier years, particularly known for her Christmas cookies and her barbecue. Per her granddaughter, her vegetable soup was the best. She was a stickler for spelling and grammar, so hopefully this obituary meets her standards!
She was a devoted Elvis Presley fan, and her family finds some comfort in the fact that she passed on the anniversary of the King's death.
Surviving are three children: Donna Rieker, wife of James, of Horseheads, New York; Warren "Bud" Fletcher, husband of Christine, of Mount Joy; and Charles Barto, husband of Hollie, of Lancaster; five grandchildren: Anthony Fletcher, husband of Baylee, Lititz; Michelle Depaolo, wife of Donald, Horseheads, New York; Christina Cohen, wife of Jordan, New York City; Tracy Harwick, companion of Gordon Wolgemuth, Marietta; and Daniel Barto of Lancaster; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at Emerald Rehab and at Grane Hospice.
The family requests no flowers; please contribute to the animal charity of your choice.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »