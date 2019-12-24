Katherine Lea Miller, 26, late of Manhattan, born and raised in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the evening of Thursday, December 19, 2019 following an accident in New York City.
Katherine was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and was a precious daughter of David and Adrienne Miller and loved sister of Rachel and Elizabeth Miller. She was the beloved fiancée of Manhattan resident Anil Prakash.
Katherine was a strong believer in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Lancaster, PA and attended Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York City. Throughout her entire residency in NYC, Katherine served the homeless in many ways.
Katherine was a talented and beautiful young woman who was full of life and who loved much and was much loved. A magna cum laude graduate of Bucknell University, she was a skilled and hardworking Client Success Manager with Burt Americas, Inc., a European marketing tech company.
Katherine found joy in the arts, dance, music and theatre. She studied art and art history in Florence, Italy and led museum tours to share her knowledge and love for art. Katherine was also a talented artist and accomplished photographer who received collegiate awards for her work.
Katherine, known as "Kate", maintained strong friendships in Lancaster, Bucknell University, and in NYC. She was always the life of the party, which never really got started until she arrived.
Katherine loved spending time with both her birth family and her new family of her beloved fiancé, Anil Prakash. She and Anil were planning a September wedding and he was the true love of her life. A Prakash family member described Kate as a "shooting star" who brought life and light to their family.
Katherine is survived by her fiancé, Anil Prakash of New York City, her parents David and Adrienne Miller of Lancaster, sisters Rachel and Elizabeth, her maternal grandfather and her paternal grandmother, many aunts, uncles, and cousins, and her Frenchie, Piper.
A Celebration of Katherine's life will be held at 1PM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Family and friends will be received from 11:30AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Father's Heart Ministries, 545 E 11th St., New York, NY 10009 where Katherine had served the homeless, or Water Street Rescue Mission, 210 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, PA. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
