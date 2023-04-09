Katherine (Kay) Hoefner

Katherine (Kay) Hoefner, 94, of Ephrata, died at home surrounded by her loving family on January 9, 2023.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 10:00 to 10:30 AM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. Ninth Street, Akron, followed by a celebration of life at 10:30 AM with Pastor Sally Ott officiating. Interment will be private.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com

Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.

201 Church Avenue
P.O. Box 92
Ephrata, PA 17522
+1(717)733-2472
www.stradlingfuneralhome.com

