Katherine (Kay) Hoefner, 94, of Ephrata, died at home surrounded by her loving family on January 9, 2023. Kay was the wife of the late Ferdinand (Ferdy) Hoefner with whom she celebrated 67 years of marriage. She was also predeceased by her beloved brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Mary Jane Suter. She will be dearly missed by her children Lisa Jean Hoefner; Ferdinand Hoefner III and his wife Diane Curran; Grace Ann Hoefner and her husband Anthony Zbrzezny; and George Hoefner and his wife Annette; also six grandchildren, Ariana Koniuto (husband John), Kara Denson (husband Jacob), Nathan Hoefner (husband Jun Yang Tan), Dietrich Hoefner (wife Christina Metcalf), and Taylor and Camryn Hoefner; and four great-grandchildren, Brea and Emerson Koniuto and Theodore and Grant Hoefner; nieces Jane Weber and Susan Wroblewski and nephew Lloyd Suter; and special life-long friend Elizabeth (Liz) Tronsor.
Kay is remembered as a truly special soul whose maternal care was given across the generations to her parents, in-laws, husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren without ceasing. We were blessed and given a precious gift in that she devoted her life to caring for her extended family with kindness, patience, and constant unconditional love.
Kay was born in Richmond, VA on May 30, 1928 to the late Eugene F. and Grace (Marshall) Suter and was raised in Allentown, PA. She graduated from Allentown High School and then went to West Chester State Teachers College where she earned a degree in Music Education (piano being her major instrument) in January 1950. Upon marrying in April 1950, she moved to Valley Stream, Long Island where she enjoyed being a music and physical education teacher in the Wantagh Public School District. After beginning her family, Kay continued to enjoy being a substitute elementary school music teacher for the Valley Stream public schools (1961 - 1976) and a private piano instructor. She was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church in Valley Stream serving as a choir member, Sunday School teacher, Bible School teacher, Nursery school music teacher, and thrift shop volunteer.
In 1980, Kay and Ferdy retired and moved to Ephrata, PA. She continued to teach piano and played violin in the Lancaster Symphony and Reading Pops from 1980 - 2000. In later years she played viola in the Lancaster Senior Orchestra. She also sang in the choirs of First and Hope United Methodist churches.
Kay was a charter member of the Eicher Arts Center and served faithfully on the committee until just recently. She was also a member of the Ephrata Friends of Eberbach Committee hosting many visitors from Germany over the years. She was a guide at the Ephrata Cloister, a Cloister Gift Shop volunteer, and sang with the Cloister Chorus and the Heritage Chorale. In 1985 she received the Volunteer of the Year award at the Ephrata Cloister from the Pennsylvania Historical Museum Commission (PHMC).
Kay and Ferdy traveled extensively throughout the United States - first camping with their children in many state and national parks with planned educational stops along the way at historical sites - and later enjoying retirement vacations with dear friends and family. They also enjoyed several trips to Germany and the Holy Lands.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 10:00 to 10:30 AM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. Ninth Street, Akron, followed by a celebration of life at 10:30 AM with Pastor Sally Ott officiating. Interment will be private.
Kindly consider a memorial contribution to the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), at umcmission.org or by mail, Global Ministries/UMCOR, PO Box 9068, New York, NY 10087.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
