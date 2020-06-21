Katherine G. Nogatch, 90, of Manheim, PA, formerly of West Hempstead, NY, passed peacefully on Thursday afternoon, June 18, 2020 in her daughter's home where a hospice convalescence room had been prepared for her. Born in Astoria, NY, she was the daughter of the late George D. and Rosella Klinger Lecakes. She was the wife of the late John J. Nogatch for 58 years prior to his passing in 2007.
Katherine was a member of Trans-figuration Orthodox Church in Lititz. Previously, she was a member of St. Paul's Greek Orthodox Church in West Hempstead where she sang in the choir. In addition to being an avid reader, Katherine enjoyed volunteering at the annual bazaar at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. She excelled at preparing Greek dishes, especially spanakopita. Katherine was proud of her grandchildren and considered them her life's greatest accomplishment.
She is survived by three children: John T. Nogatch of Boulder Creek, CA, George N. Nogatch of Kirkland, WA, and Anne R., wife of Eric B. Phillips, of Manheim; three grandchildren, John W. Nogatch, Senia K. Phillips, and Chloe L. Phillips; and three siblings, Louise Dana of Piedmont, SC, Christos, husband of Gladys Lecakes, of Vero Beach, FL, and Socrates, husband of Barbara Lecakes, of Voorheesville, NY. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, James G. Lecakes and Nicholas G. Lecakes.
Services are private with interment to follow in Cypress Hills Cemetery, Brooklyn, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider directing all donations to Special Olympics Lancaster, PO Box 7442, Lancaster, PA 17604. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Wednesday morning, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.